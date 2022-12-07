Warm Wednesday in Calgary; cooler to close the week

This is a decent start.

Southerly wind in the six o’clock hour bumped us to -9 C; westerlies started right on time, and now at seven o’clock, the city is at -1 C, facing 44 kilometre per hour gusts. I raised the bar again for today by a small margin, but expect it to be off; this is looking like one of those Calgary days where we smash model expectations of our temperature. It also looks like the sort of day where pressure-sensitive Calgarians are a mite less happy than the rest of us.

Warm westerlies will try again tomorrow, but will adopt a southwesterly approach, and be slightly less effective as a result. Then, we trend down again under light wind.

The wave continues into the weekend, where Sunday's high is back to the negative double digits; ditto Monday, before another rise in temperature Tuesday. Similar to the past couple of days, another impulse is on the way; it's part of the cold air mass moving down, which lifts air along the foothills and triggers snow showers. Similar snowfall totals are part of this alignment, meaning we'll see a few flakes flying Sunday into Monday. Cloud builds for this event Saturday evening.

Yesterday's high temperature closed at -21.2 C; we don't see the likes of that again for a while. The long-range forecasts, which take us out to Dec. 22, have no high temps coming close to yesterday's measure of cold again… if you buy into forecasts at so long a range!

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -7 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -6 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -16 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -12 C

Evening: some cloud, low -19 C

Alan caught the sundog at Shepard Industrial Park for our article pic of the day

