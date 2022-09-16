Warm weekend, cool to start next week in Calgary

Dwindling smoke will linger for another day; your Friday smoke forecast is expected to remain near an air quality health value of 4 (moderate risk), with some areas reaching a 5. South of Calgary, the smoke could reach an air quality rating in the higher-risk area, which may bring air quality advisories back for a day.

There remains a chance of showers Saturday evening on the absolute periphery of the system that crossed into central Alberta Thursday. Maybe a millimetre's worth of rain will fall in the evening. There's a running risk of thundershowers also tacked on, here.

Saturday and Sunday are near-seasonal, but then we experience a falling barometer and dip into a trough. While Sunday may end up right on the average line, bar none, the Monday and Tuesday high temperatures will leave something to be desired for a few residents who weren’t quite ready for that summer feeling to end.

Fear not; the five-day forecast only shows the downslope. The pattern undulates and pops right back toward seasonal by Thursday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Friday

Mainly sunny, slight chance of showers

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: a few clouds, low 8 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: a few clouds, low 6 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: clear, low 8 C

Monday

Increasing cloud, evening showers

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: showers low 5 C

Tuesday

Mainly cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: clear, low 3 C

