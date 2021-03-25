Warm weekend in Calgary ahead of lion-like end to March

How about that snow, eh? The airport reported a "very light" dusting through the overnight period, which seems to be on brand for the majority of north Calgary. Snowfall didn't have much of a chance to stick to roadways, thanks to their low albedo (they absorb a ton of solar energy on days like yesterday) melting that upper layer away. Sidewalks, lawns, etc. still got their fair share. Because that meltwater on the roadways is now lingering near or below 0 C, be cognizant on the drive today. It could very well be a slippery one!

Now we're into a period of cooler air, thanks to our high pressure exit region dropping air from the Gulf of Alaska over the day.

We'll course-correct through Friday and get back to westerly wind, which lasts through the weekend. While we'll see some cloud, our temperatures and conditions are otherwise expected to be rather welcoming and inclusive for those who are ready for spring (for like, a couple of days. Then we're right back at it.) The origin of our upper air will offer the potential for periodic flurries today, with the best chance for additions coming this evening.

As I alluded to in brackets a paragraph earlier, the weekend dials in like a perfect spin on the Price is Right wheel; but what's on either side of that "100"? Yeah. Another drop's coming, with early prognostications pointing to high wind and a decent dose of snow; it may be the lion we've been waiting for, and just in time.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: the last flurries for a few, low -5 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: snow showers, low -4 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 0 C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: building cloud, low -2 C

Monday:

Snow, moderate wind

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: clearing, low -7 C

Two pics today – one of a different " 'tis the season " outlook: brushfire season! Rod spotted these grassland fires between Milo and Highway 24.

Second is Deb's Leaning Tower of Snowman. Deb, if you're reading this, I'll be eagerly awaiting updates on this guy.

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield