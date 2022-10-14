Warm weekend in the forecast for Ottawa

It's a sunny and warm start to the weekend in Ottawa, but you will need your rain gear on Saturday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 16 C.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness overnight. Low 2 C.

A mix of sun and cloud to start on Saturday, but showers will begin late in the afternoon. High 16 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 14 C.

Cooler temperatures are expected to move into Ottawa next week.

The outlook for Monday is cloudy with a chance of showers. High 10 C.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of showers, and a high of 7 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 12 C and a low of 4 C.