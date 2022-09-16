Warm weekend on the way for Windsor-Essex
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Summer-like weather is in the forecast for Windsor-Essex this weekend.
The humidex is also back in play making temperatures feel slightly warmer than what the thermometer will say.
Friday: Mainly sunny. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 7 or high.
Friday Night: Clear. Low 16.
Saturday: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 7 or high.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 33.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
