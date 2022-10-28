Warm west wind in Calgary ahead of Halloween temperature drop?

We'll take a dose of yesterday, drop it off by a margin for the wind (in most spots, but not all – looking your way, Pincher Creek) and follow up with another series of warm temperatures to close out the majority of the month. The majority – but not all.

The cutoff on this west wind arrives Sunday, which will contribute to our temperatures dropping back below seasonal in a hurry – so much so that the snow I've been prompting as a possibility for Halloween evening is starting to appear across the scopes on a few forecast models.

At the moment, these models are keeping the majority of that snow in a lighter phase – only a skiff. Tuesday is a different story, however, with a possibility of five to 10 centimetres on the way.

To fully Tarantino this wee article, those local gusts will likely top the 60 kilometre per hour marker yet again today, if barely – we hit 61 km/h yesterday as the closer.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: clear, low -2 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: clear, low 1 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: slight chance of showers, low 1 C

Halloween Monday

Partly cloudy, slight chance of afternoon flurries

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, chance of flurries, low -3 C

Tuesday

Flurries

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: cloudy, chance of flurries, low -7 C

Today's pics are coming in from Twitter; first, Rocio's look at the sunrise:

@CTVStanfield morning clouds pic.twitter.com/AqkGKlDN4L

And then some beautiful arrays in the cloud cover:

Very cool cloud iridescence over #yyc this afternoon. @CTVStanfield pic.twitter.com/6dB6gODzoW

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share to my Facebook page, on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.



