Warm Winter predicted as first snowflakes fall

Environment Canada predicts the London region will see “above average” temperatures this winter.

But Steven Flisfeder, a meteorologist with the national weather agency, still expects snow squalls will hammer the area.

His prediction comes as Southwestern Ontario experienced its first snowfall of the season Sunday evening through Monday morning.

In Springbank Park, CTV News London spoke with many people pleased to see it, including Londoner Jim Collins.

“I’m very happy to see the snow on the ground this morning. It’s time. I put my Christmas tree up yesterday,” said Collins.“I don’t mind a mild winter,” stated Mary Ellen Lemon.

She’s happy her winter walks, with her two friends will rarely require a parka and heavy gloves.

“We’re outside walking every day. I’d rather it be like this than two feet of snow.”

But again, Flisfeder expects lake-effect snow to kick in frequently this winter.

“The lower Great Lakes, they’re very warm, especially for this time of year. So, that lake-effect machine is going to be in full effect for some months to come.”Also, in full effect this winter will be mild conditions.

“More likely than not, above seasonal temperatures at least through January. Now that doesn’t mean it’s going to be warm every day. You might have swings of cold and swings of very warm. But overall very warmer than normal,” said Flisfeder.

Welcome news for most, but Isabel Lynch and her running partner Paul Manning worry about the environment.

“I’m a little disappointed. I would like a real winter, better for the environment," Lynch proclaimed.

Many added a cold winter is needed to kill off infesting insects such as the gypsy moth.But Lily Wang just wanted to take the weather in stride.

She was taking pictures of the dusting of snow on trees while expressing admiration for Mother Nature.

“We are so lucky, very lucky, to have these four seasons and see the colours of the world.”