Warman dad left shaken after alleged abduction attempt

A Warman father was left shaken after his daughter informed him of an apparent abduction attempt.

The alleged incident Monday afternoon prompted an alert email sent to parents by Praire Spirt School Divison.

The message said a student was approached by a "male pedestrian" as she walked home from their bus stop.

"The man told the student that their parents asked him to pick the student up" the email said.

"The student ran in the opposite direction, as the student had been trained to do."

Speaking to CTV News a day later, Bradley Pechawis told CTV News that it was his eight-year-old daughter who was approached around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

“I’m upset that this happened to her, but I’m also very grateful that she is home safe, she was in her own bed last night, it could have gone way worse.” Pechawis said.

"As soon as I got a description. I was out the door and down the street, trying to find anyone that match that description what happened," Pechawis said.

He said he also immediately contacted police.

Pechawis said his neighbours saw a man who appeared similar to the person his daughter described.

“I was angry, sad, and shocked that this happened to my daughter in this nice quiet area where we live,” Pechawis said.

Pechawis said he kept his daughter home from school on Tuesday and that she is "doing a lot better" than she was.

In an emailed statement, RCMP said officers "immediately responded and conducted patrols."

The incident is still under investigation, RCMP said.

In January, a similar report left parents in Warman concerned after a girl was allegedly approached at her bus stop by a man who said her that her parents sent him to pick her up.

Kianna Unruh and Susan Jepsen each have a child attending a school near the location where Monday's incident allegedly took place.

"I’m very grateful for how quickly the school let us know what happened, but it is very concerning and it's something that we shouldn’t have to worry about, but unfortunately we do,” Jepsen told CTV News.

Unruh said it's "a little disturbing" that there have been two separate reported incidents this year.

"It's frightening knowing that could have been my daughter,” Unruh said.

--With files from Noah Rishaug and Tyler Barrow