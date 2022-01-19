Warman, Martensville high schools moving to online learning due to COVID-19

A high number of positive COVID cases has led to a decision to move students at Warman and Martensville High Schools to online learning.

In a letter to parents, the Prairie Spirit School Division says online classes will begin Thursday and run through Jan. 25.

In-person learning will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

“Teachers will be communicating with students to share details for learning from home and preparing for final assessments,” says the letter.

The letter from the school division says the move will minimize COVID-19 exposure and ensure teachers are available for final assessments with their students without disruption because of illness or self-isolation.

It says extra-curricular activities for both schools will be paused until Tuesday, February 1.