Warman RCMP asking for help to locate missing man last seen in Saskatoon

Warman RCMP are continuing to search for 23-year-old Travis Curtis Berger. His last known location is Saskatoon, police said in a news release.

Police say he's been known to drive his Grey 2004 Honda Civic.

Berger went missing from a residence in RM in Vanscoy. He was originally reported missing on April 27 but hasn't seenhis family since April 22, according to police.

Berger is described as Indigenous, has brown eyes and short black hair.

Police say Berger is 5'11 and weighs between 250to 260 lbs.

He waslast known to have a full beard and was last seen wearing black pants witha stripe down the side, a black nylon jacket on the sleeves, and blue Jordan Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information is requested to call the Warman RCMP at 306-975-1670 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).