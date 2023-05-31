Warman RCMP debunk abduction report, say no child luring occurred

According to RCMP, there was no attempt to lure a child in Warman Monday afternoon.

The alleged incident involving an 8-year-old girl prompted an alert from the Prairie Spirit School Division to parents.

A man reportedly told the girl her parents had asked him to pick her up.

However, based on their investigation, police believe the incident did not occur.

"Warman RCMP is releasing this information to assure the community that no risk was identified after fulsome investigation," an RCMP news release said.

While police believe the incident did not happen, they say it's always a good idea to discuss safety tips with children.

"Remind them to never go anywhere with someone they don’t know or trust, and to report any suspicious activity to a trusted adult as soon as possible," the RCMP news release said.