Warman RCMP say two people were killed in separate crashes

Warman RCMP are investigating two unrelated fatal crashes.

According to police, the first crash happened near Maymont on July 6.

Police were notified of the single-vehicle rollover around 9:30 p.m., an RCMP news release said.

A 59-year-old Edmonton man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. He was the vehicle's driver and sole occupant.

The second deadly crash, also a single-vehicle rollover, occurred northwest of Saskatoon on July 7.

The crash on Auction Mart Road was reported to police around 10:20 p.m., the news release said.

A 38-year-old Martensville man was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

He was the motorcycle's driver and there were no passengers, RCMP said.

The families of both men have been notified.

The crashes remain under investigation with the assistance of an RCMP collision reconstructionist.