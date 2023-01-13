Warman, Sask. woman plans to invest, buy Skidoo after $100K Lotto 6/49 win

Kim Schneider thought she’d won a dollar on the November 5 Lotto 6/49 draw, until she took a second look and realized she missed some zeros.

She was so excited, she ran downstairs to share the news with her partner, according to a Sask. Lotteries news release

“He thought I was joking and told me to scan it again,” she said in the release.

Her partner scanned the ticket on his app and confirmed the win.

“I was so excited that night,” Schneider said. “Like, is this for real?”

She said she was in shock.

“I just didn’t believe what I had seen. I never win.”

Schneider said she knew right away what she wanted to do with some of the money.

“That night, I said I was buying a Skidoo,” she said.

Schneider said she will also invest some of her winnings.

Schneider bought the ticket at the Warman Convenience Store on Centennial Blvd.