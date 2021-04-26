Warmer as the week goes on

There's another cold front on the way.

Phew.

Now that we've got that out of the way, I feel much better telling you that it doesn't make it here.

Our province will have some fascinating temperature gradients over the next couple of days. Fort McMurray's high temperatures over the next three days: 2 C, -4 C, 4C; Edmonton, now: 12 C, 8 C, 10 C; and Calgary is just below, and substantially warmer again. The argument can of course be made that temperatures generally skew cooler as you head north along the latitudes, but this instance is a little more stretched than usual, as a result of that polar vortex blasting the north with waves of snow.

As we get deeper into the week, we'll drive in zonal flow (our upper air will move primarily from west to east) and continue to build our high temperatures.

Another nice note: I cannot recall another instance so far for 2021 where our high and low temperatures all remained above 0!

Carpe diem, Monday to Friday. Rainfall looks to return for the weekend.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny, wind gusts 40 km/h

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Tomorrow:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 4 C

Wednesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 6 C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 8 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C

Two pics today: First, one of my favourite birders Roy found this mountain bluebird near Millarville:

Second, from Troy, a neat effect from melting snow that curled away at the base and rolled itself up! I spent longer than I care to admit noodling this and figuring out how it happened. I love it! Albedo rules!

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield