Warmer conditions return to Calgary following frigid weekend

From where we ended last week to where we start today, it feels like a completely different forecast. A pal on the hockey team asked me to change the weather (which is somewhat of a common occurrence – I don't mind!) and so I snapped my fingers and said "sure, I’ll get rid of the cold for you."

I think it worked?

Light flurries are still coming down, visibility's a minor issue, and our high today is a single-digit negative, as a west-wind setup aloft pushes us back toward normalcy.

Oh, and for those going "vortex shmortex," this map here is mostly extreme cold warnings.

Temperatures will remain somewhat composed for a few days, with some stronger west wind expected this evening, relative to today – this will generate an uptrend that pushes us closer to zero.

It won't be entirely roses – we’ll watch for a dip overnight Thursday as a system rolls through (as part of what will likely be a snowfall-warned region cutting east across the Peace River Valley), but westerlies are never far off. Out to the weekend, our forecast is back above zero.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Monday

Evening: some cloud, uptrend, low -8 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -11 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, slight chance of PM flurries

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -15 C

Thursday

Mainly sdunny, early scattered flurries

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: scattered flurries, low -5 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Can’t say I recall seeing Beatrice's name in the inbox before – nice shot!

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.