Warmer temperatures and a chance of rain in Windsor-Essex forecast
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada is calling for above average temperatures in Windsor-Essex over the next several days.
The forecaster says it will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday morning. Wind becoming southeast gusting to 20 km/h near noon. High 9C.
Increasing cloudiness Tuesday night, with periods of rain or drizzle beginning before morning. Low 4C.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Wednesday, periods of rain or drizzle changing to periods of drizzle in the morning. Wind becoming south gusting to 40km/h in the morning. High 10C. Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 11C.
- Thursday, cloudy again with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13C.
- A mix of sun and cloud on Friday, with a high plus 2C.
- On Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 1C.
The average temperature this time of year is 2C and the average low is -4.5C.
-
Chicopee Ski Resort not ready to openSome ski resorts have already opened their slopes for the season, but Waterloo Region will have to wait a little longer.
-
Child killed in head-on crash north of Gatineau, Que.Police in western Quebec say a five-year-old boy has died following a head-on crash late Tuesday morning.
-
Former St. Thomas, Ont. school being used as COVID-19 isolation location for homeless populationWith COVID-19 moving through St. Thomas, Ont.'s homeless population, the city and Southwestern Public Health have turned the former Wellington Street Public School into an isolation centre for 10 individuals.
-
'Climate change affects everything': Farmed seafood supply at risk if no climate action is taken, B.C. study suggestsNew research from the University of British Columbia has found that the farmed seafood supply could be at risk if no action is taken to address climate change.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in Winnipeg's 42nd homicide of 2021Winnipeg police have charged a 35-year-old woman with manslaughter following the city’s 42nd homicide on Monday.
-
Windsor Public Library accepting canned goods in lieu of late feesWindsor Public Library wants you to start the new year with a clean slate, by waving all overdue fines.
-
Sudbury public health urging COVID-19 vaccine booster amid Omicron spreadSudbury health officials are bracing for the COVID-19 Omicron variant and extra resources are being poured into delivering vaccine boosters as eligibility opens up further.
-
Price, access to rapid tests creating pandemic inequities for Canadians, advocates sayAdvocates and healthcare workers are continuing to push for rapid antigen tests to be available for free to the public across Canada as COVID-19 infections rise.
-
B.C. buys $11.2M waterfront land to expand Hornby Island parkThe provincial government has pulled out its chequebook and snapped up a prime piece of B.C. waterfront on Hornby Island.