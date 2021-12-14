Warmer temperatures and a chance of rain in Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada is calling for above average temperatures in Windsor-Essex over the next several days.

The forecaster says it will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday morning. Wind becoming southeast gusting to 20 km/h near noon. High 9C.

Increasing cloudiness Tuesday night, with periods of rain or drizzle beginning before morning. Low 4C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Wednesday, periods of rain or drizzle changing to periods of drizzle in the morning. Wind becoming south gusting to 40km/h in the morning. High 10C. Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 11C.

Thursday, cloudy again with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday, with a high plus 2C.

On Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 1C.

The average temperature this time of year is 2C and the average low is -4.5C.