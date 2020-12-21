Winter officially begins today. But it's still not going to FEEL very wintry in the Edmonton region.

Temperatures are now running about a degree above average for the month December with daytime highs hitting 6 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

We'll definitely be cooler than that this week. But we should remain above the average high of -5.

Today... a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures steady in the 0 to -3 range for most of the day.

Further south, a storm system will bring heavy snow and gusty wind to southern Alberta and the foothills.

Red Deer and Rocky Mountain House are on the northern edge of the system. Those regions will likely get 5-10 cm of snow.

But, if the system moves a bit further north, there's the possibility for more.

Edmonton gets a "risk" of flurries or light snow overnight/early Tuesday.

Anywhere between a dusting and 3 cm is possible.

But, the bigger issue will likely be the wind. NW 20 gusting to 40 through much of the day with the strongest wind speeds midday.

Temperatures will be in the -5 range for much of Tuesday. But, wind chill will be in the -10 to -15 range.

Milder air moves back in Christmas eve and day.

We'll get to a high in the 0 to -4 range Wednesday.

Then...above zero Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

Christmas day is forecast to be right around the freezing mark in the afternoon.

Cooler air drops in for the 26th-30th with highs closer to -5 in Edmonton and area.

