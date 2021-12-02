Warmer than usual forecast for Windsor-Essex, but still a chance of rain
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Temperatures are expected to be above seasonal in Windsor-Essex on Thursday.
Environment Canada says there will be a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early in the morning. Wind southwest gusting to 60km/h with a high of 11 Celsius.
Tonight cloudy, becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind becoming light near midnight and down to a low -2C.
Here’s the forecast over the next week:
- Friday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 4C. Wind chill -4C in the morning. Night - cloudy periods. Low 0C.
- Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 3C. Night - Cloudy periods. Low -2C.
- Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow or rain. High 4C.
- Monday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High 1C.
- Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High -2C.
The average temperature this time of year is 4.6C and the average low is -2C.
