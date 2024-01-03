Warmer weather for Thursday, but the cold's moving in
It's back to warmer weather for Thursday.
The fog patches should mix out early Thursday morning, leaving us with a sunny day.
Still chilly in the morning, but a mild afternoon high of 4 C is expected.
Highs will remain above normal and above freezing for the next few days.
There is a small chance of a couple of snowflakes early Friday morning, but our greater chance for snow will be Saturday night into Sunday.
It's too early to tell how much, but preliminary numbers look like two to seven centimetres in Calgary.
While this won't be a game-changer, we really need any moisture we can get.
Our weather team will keep an eye on this developing system and keep you updated.
It will absolutely draw in cooler temperatures for the second half of the weekend.
-
UBC doctor's resignation latest sign of campus conflict over Israel-Hamas warThe University of British Columbia is pledging to make changes in the wake of allegations of antisemitism and workplace toxicity that prompted a respected faculty member to resign as tensions in the faculty of medicine escalate and the Israel-Hamas war drags on.
-
Ticket worth $80K unclaimed in Manitoulin districtThere are just two weeks left for the winner of an $80,754 Lotto Max draw to claim their prize.
-
Toronto man shatters world record for most marathons run in one yearA Toronto man just broke the world record for the number of marathons run in one year.
-
Brampton man accused of trafficking drugs into Simcoe County arrestedProvincial police say officers seized a slew of drugs destined for Simcoe County in a drug trafficking investigation that started last month.
-
B.C. seeks input on helping disaster evacuees ahead of wildfire seasonBritish Columbia is seeking public input on how it helps disaster evacuees, in the wake of the province's worst wildfire season on record.
-
'It's hard to explain to him that his mom is already gone': Grieving husband speaks out following wife’s tragic deathA grieving Woodstock, Ont. husband is speaking out to thank the public following the tragic death of his wife. Daryl Salise also wants the community to know more about his beloved Ailene.
-
More than 40 charges laid following failed ATM theft northwest of EdmontonFour people who attempted to use a truck to rip an ATM out of a bank west of Edmonton were busted in the act, police say, with three ending up in handcuffs.
-
Hundreds turn out for Toronto Zoo's winter job fairHundreds of people answered the call of the wild on Thursday at the Toronto Zoo’s winter job fair.
-
'Polar Plunge' raises $25K for Alzheimer’s Society83 hardy souls braved the frigid waters of Lake Huron this week to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society of Huron-Perth.