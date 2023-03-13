Warmer weather on the way for Calgary

Aaand scene.

We made it.

I'm not shuttering 'winter weather', per se – flurries press over the Rockies as early as tonight, good for two centimetres locally – but the long-range forecast doesn't have anything to match our weekend highs, or our current temperature: -16 C.

Northern Alberta will get a fresh coat of snow this evening as part of a low that clips into Saskatchewan by this evening; Fort McMurray's under a 10-to-20 cm snowfall warning as a result.

Off of snow and on to melting weather; the frosty morning we're facing now isn't going to stick, and model data shows a significant rise in temperature; by the mid-afternoon, we're pushing to at least 5 C in the wake of southwesterly flow aloft. A good situation to find ourselves in, to be sure!

That warmth won't last, nor will it fade to 'full-on wintry' again in the immediate forecast; highs near (or just above) freezing will carry us through the remainder of the week.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: flurries, low -4 C

Tuesday

AM flurries, then mainly sunny

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -7 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: clear, low -5 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -7 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -4 C

Alexandrea sent in a beautiful photo of what the ice crystals were doing around the sun Sunday.

