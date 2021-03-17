The midweek warmup promised in the forecast is closer to reality.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes a mainly sunny morning, but increasing cloudiness in the afternoon, and an unseasonably warm high of 7 C.

The typical high for this time of the year is closer to 3 C.

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain in the evening and overnight hours. The low is 0 C.

Thursday's forecast is cloudy in the morning but mainly sunny by the afternoon with a high of 5 C. Friday is also looking sunny but with a cooler a high of 2 C.

The outlook for the weekend includes a high of 10 C on Saturday—the first day of spring—and a balmy 13 C on Sunday, with sunshine throughout.