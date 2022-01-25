Warmer, windier in Calgary today

Here comes the warm-up.

Westerly gusts aren't expected to peak until the late afternoon, but we'll develop the build by the lunch hour. Gusts are still slated for the 40 to 50 km/h range here, with a minute chance of gusts hitting 60 km/h – wind warnings are possible in the southwest. Because we're falling beneath a high-pressure ridge while this develops, we're also looking for a hefty shot of sunlight today.

Tomorrow, we dip back to temps reminiscent of yesterday, with a similar upper-air story:

Wind clips in out of the north, produces northerly gusts, and pares our temperature back. Based on the way this pattern has been rolling (and the five-day forecast below), you can imagine what happens next!

Enjoy it all while you can… tomorrow afternoon's article update will feature a frosty fifth day.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today

Mainly sunny, windy

Daytime high 8 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low -2 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 2 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -5 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high 4 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C

Marlene in Keoma had a neat view of the snow as it was rolling in:

