Warmest day of the year so far as temperatures top 20 Celsius in Waterloo region

The temperature in Waterloo region has hit 20 degrees Celsius for the first time this year.

You could say Wednesday’s warmth was much needed, as the last time the region hit 20 C was back on Oct. 19, 2021.

The mercury at the Region of Waterloo International Airport reached 20.7 C at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

This year’s second warmest day was March 17, when the luck of the Irish may have helped us climb to an unseasonably mild 19.4 C.

During Wednesday’s noon hour, Guelph and Windsor also joined the list of communities climbing into the 20s, both reaching exactly 20 C. Brantford reached 20.3 as of 1 p.m. St. Catharines enjoyed a balmy 23.3 C at that same time.

The Wednesday warm-up came with some unsettled weather. Mainly cloudy conditions, strong winds, scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms will continue throughout the day.

Special Weather Statements and Rainfall Warnings are in place for some communities, including parts of Grey Bruce.

While we are seeing showers and spring storms with mild air, it’s a different story elsewhere across Canada. A strong low pressure system continues to bring significant snowfall to parts of the prairies and northwestern Ontario.

In southern Ontario, the mild air is short-lived. Cooler conditions return by the Easter long weekend, with highs in the low to mid single digits expected Saturday and the chance of showers or flurries.