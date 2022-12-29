Warmest Dec. 29 in Ottawa history as mild stretch begins
It's the warmest Dec. 29 in Ottawa history, as a warm air mass moves into Ottawa for the final weekend of 2022.
The temperature hit 6.9 C at 3 p.m., the warmest temperature ever recorded in Ottawa on Dec. 29. The previous record was 6.6 C back in 2018.
Environment Canada is calling for above-seasonal temperatures to wrap up 2022 and kick off 2023.
Ottawa will see a high of 8 C on Friday and Saturday, while temperatures could hit 10 C by next Wednesday.
The forecast calls for a cloudy night with a chance of drizzle. Temperature steady near 6 C.
Cloudy on Friday with a chance of drizzle. Temperature steady near 8 C.
New Year’s Eve on Saturday calls for rain and a high of 8 C.
The first day of 2023 is expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries. High 1 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 6 C, and a low of minus 14 C.
