It looks like the average high for this first week of January in Edmonton will be 3 degrees.
That about 10 degrees warmer than the long-term average for January 1 to 7.
AND...it's the warmest since 2012, when Edmonton also had an average high of 3 degrees.
Here's a look at the average high for the first week of January over the past 5 years:
- 2020: 0
- 2019: 0
- 2018: 1
- 2017: -11
- 2016: -4
In 2012, we also had an average high of 3 degrees through the second week of January.
AND...we're on track to do something similar this year.
Daytime highs will settle in the -2 to +3 range from today through Monday.
(Sunday still looks to be the coolest day with a forecast high of -2)
After Monday, temperatures warm up again with highs near 5 degrees for Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri of next week.
Looking FURTHER out, we're starting to see the signs of a cooldown somewhere around or after next weekend.
So, we'll be mild/warm through the first half of January. But, the second half MIGHT take a turn for the colder.
Still no sign of snow for the Edmonton region any time soon.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today - Sunny with a few clouds.
- High: 1
- Tonight - A few clouds overnight.
- 9pm: -5
- Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -9
- Afternoon High: 1
- Saturday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: -10
- Afternoon High: 0
- Sunday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: -12
- Afternoon High: -2
- Monday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -7
- Afternoon High: 1
- Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -5
- Afternoon High: 4