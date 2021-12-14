Warming centre available to those in need in Chatham-Kent

With the cold weather approaching Hope Haven in Chatham will be offering its services as a warming centre.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent says on any given night, there are upward of 75 households in emergency housing in the region and several more waiting for beds to become available.

In the event an extreme cold weather event is declared, the municipality will post a media advisory and Hope Haven will extend their hours to 24/7 during the event.

Hope Haven is located at 183 Wellington Street West in Chatham.

Transportation can be arranged for those outside the downtown area, including areas outside of those listed by contacting the Homeless Response Line at 519-354-6228.

The municipality says staff will work with ROCK missions to coordinate transportation to emergency housing if available and if not, a warming centre.