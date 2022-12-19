Warming centre in North Bay to open in New Year

A warming centre will open for the winter months in North Bay in early January.

It will operate out of the old OPP headquarters on Chippewa Street, and The Gathering Place will be running it for at least the next two winters.

"To allow folks to come and stay warm is really what it comes down to," said Bryan Eade, the shelter manager.

“Try to have some activities (that) keep people occupied throughout the day. There's a lot of folks who don't have a home right now, who don't have anywhere to go that they call their own. At least being able to have somewhere they feel welcome, reach out to family, use the phone, send a message, that kind of thing.”

Executive director Dennis Chippa said having a contract goes a long way when running a centre like this one.

"I said we're not doing like this, it has to be organized,” Chippa said.

“Once they said let's get through this year, then next year you've got an agreement, so next year we know we will be running it and the community knows who's going to be running it next year.”

Funding for the warming centre is coming from the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board. Board chair Mark King said this has been in the works for the last four or five months.

"I've had a lot of conversations with Dennis Chippa and he's really stepped up in a big way,” King said.

“Their organization at the Gathering Place does a tremendous job so I'm happy to see it's happened."

On top of the warming centre on Chippewa Street, Chippa said people can also go to The Gathering Place and the bus terminal downtown to get warm throughout the day.