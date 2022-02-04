Warming centres open as extreme cold moves through Simcoe Muskoka

The weekend is gearing up to sweep cold temperatures through Simcoe Muskoka.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Simcoe Muskoka, with frigid wind chill values expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

Overnight, wind chill values will feel like -30C in Simcoe County and -35C in Muskoka, according to the weather agency.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) issued a release due to the bitterly cold conditions.

The SMDHU advises residents to bundle up and keep warm due to the increased risk of frostbite developing on the skin.

Warming centres will be open in Innisfil Friday due to the drop in cold temperatures.

The Town of Innisfil will be opening the ideaLAB and Library in Innisfil and Cookstown on Friday for those who are looking to get out of the cold.

The Innisfil Beach location will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Cookstown location will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.