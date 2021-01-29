Officials with Greater Sudbury Utilities say a power outage in the Gatchell area is affecting approximately 460 customers and is expected to last most of the day.

Sudbury Hydro first tweeted about the outage shortly after 5 a.m.

Power #outage affecting approx 400 customers in Gatchell. POWER WILL BE OUT FOR MOST OF THE DAY for as crews replace a broken pole at Webbwood/Lorne. Affected: West ends of Dean & Lorne, plus Logan, Mary, Landsend & Walter.

Officials with the utility company told CTV News a hydro pole was broken near the Webbwood/Lorne intersection after being hit by a vehicle.

Sudbury police said no injuries were sustained in the crash.

Crews will need to replace the pole before the power is restored.

"Some customers may not lose power until about 9:30 a.m., but they will remain out until the pole is replaced, maybe as late as 7 p.m.," said Wendy Watson, the director of communications for the utility company. "Customers on Dean, Logan, Quinn, Jane, Mary, Landsend, Walter, and Lorne Street west of Logan will be affected."

Watson said just after 2 p.m. that crews are hoping to have the outage resolved by 5 p.m.

The city has set up a warming shelter at McClelland Arena at 37 Veterans Road in Copper Cliff and has a GOVA parked bus at the corner of Dean and Jane for quick warm-ups. YMCA on Durham Street is also a warming location and is open until 7 p.m.

"Affected residents can also stay with a friend or family member during the outage. The Province has provided an exemption to its stay at home order where there is an immediate risk to health and safety, but each household should choose just one other household and maintain physical distancing," said the city in a statement Friday afternoon. "Greater Sudbury Utilities has stated the power is expected to be out for most of the day. Both the bus and the warming centre will be open until power is reinstated. Residents who require additional assistance should contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) to discuss their individual situation."

This comes as the bitterly cold temperatures continue. Sudbury will only see a high of -13 C, but the wind chill is making it feel much colder. At one point Friday morning, the temperature is hovering around - 21 C with the wind chill.