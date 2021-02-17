Short articles are indicative of "boring" weather! Get out, enjoy, and revel in wearing the lighter parka for a while.

We're going to fall under a continuing pattern of warmth through the next few days, punctuated by a Pacific offshore low that will drive another significant wave of snow into the Pacific ranges and deliver warm, dry air.

The worst of it? A gentle trough cutting in, offering flurries along Alberta's southern border for tomorrow. Once that's through, we can expect high and dry conditions with our energy budget showing a surplus for the next few days.

We'll watch for a few Pacific lows to batter British Columbia, but they never seem to push over the edge into Alberta. Forecast models are showing a few faint traces of chinook potential Friday, but I'm reserving judgment until we see that forecast fine-tune a little more.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -13 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low -8 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -7 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -5 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

