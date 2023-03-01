Warming up in Windsor
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
Windsor-Essex will see some rain showers on Wednesday with a warm high nearly reaching double digits.
There is the potential for a more wintery forecast by the end of the week before things turn around again for the end of the weekend and into early next week.
Wednesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of drizzle near noon. High 9.
Wednesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of drizzle this evening and after midnight. Low plus 2.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.
Friday: Snow. Local blowing snow. Windy. High plus 1.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 3.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.
