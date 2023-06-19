Warmth and sunshine for Windsor-Essex on Monday

A warm and sunny week is on the way for Windsor-Essex.

Temperatures for the week will range between 27 C and 29 C with humidex values making it feel a little more like the low 30s.

Overnight, the temperatures stay slightly above the normal of 15 C around 19 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Monday Night: Clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 18.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the morning. Wind northeast 30 km/h. High 29. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 29.

Thursday: Sunny. High 27.

Friday:A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.