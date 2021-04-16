Warmth continues in Calgary, but the weekend splits to cool weather

We're getting awful close to the precipice of change. Friday and Saturday stay very toasty, with the same picture for fire bans:

Tinder-dry conditions continue. Even the effects Sunday may not boost us, much. We'll find ourselves in the exit-region of this massive high-pressure ridge (air from straight north) late Saturday; it's pulling moist air from the Beaufort Sea and applying an "express delivery" our way – two to five centimetres of snow is a possibility Sunday as a result of this super-highway, preceded by some light overnight showers. This transfer may also drive in 40 km/h wind, according to a number of forecast models - but I won't be shocked to see those predominantly-northern wind strike out to 50-60 km/h.

If there's anything you planned to get done this weekend, Saturday is the day. Sunday, meanwhile, is reserved for board games, a hot drink, and a movie.

Your five-day:

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: largely clear, low 5 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: largely clear, low -1 C

Sunday

Snowy

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: scattered flurries, low -4 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Our photo today was sent by Mary of a friend in Carburn Park that you probably want to keep a respectful distance from.

