Warmth continues in Calgary but weekend splits to cool weather

Back we go. Our next two days represent the pinnacle of warmth for the following seven. Which is to say … carpe the next few diems.

We're falling beneath the umbrella of a high-pressure ridge pumping warm air off the Pacific, and for the next two days, we'll sit beneath it. That means calmer conditions and much, much warmer air cycling around us. On Monday I jested it was "Januapril." Tuesday and Wednesday are "April-April," with a high above normal cycling in for the midweek.

But then …

A large Arctic low is tracking down and slamming the ridge aside. The associated frontal pattern will shovel away all of that warmth to the tune of 60-70 km/h wind overnight Wednesday and drive in a layer of flurries. As of right now, snowfall totals are expected to be largely, "it'll coat the grass and not the roads," but totals may increase if this becomes an upslope event.

The benefits of Sunday's snow event continue rolling out for the Alberta Fire Bans picture:

Mountain View County and Rocky View County are now both clear of their previous bans. The same can be said of Cochrane. We'll call that good news, even with a couple of dry days ahead.

Check here for more information on our fire advisories, restrictions, and bans.

Your five-day:

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: largely clear, low 0 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: showers, low -2 C

Thursday

Flurries

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -8 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Saturday

Snow! ~5 cm

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Three equally-spectacular photos were submitted today – we’ll organize them as chronologically as possible. Eli’s up first, with this incredible snap of the northern lights, taken from Didsbury on April 16:

Then, we’ll move on to a thoroughly unimpressed robin, as spotted by William during Sunday’s snowfall:

Lastly, Gordon with another bird-watching beauty, this time of a crow dive-bombing a rather nonchalant eagle:

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield