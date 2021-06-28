Warmth, humidity prompts special weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington

Some expected heat and humidity has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Waterloo Region and much of Wellington County.

According to the agency, humidex values Monday afternoon are expected to range from the upper 30s to near 40 C. It will be cooler near some lakeshore areas.

The statement was issued at 4:31 a.m. for Guelph, Erin, Southern Wellington County, Kitchener, Cambridge and the Region of Waterloo.

A very warm and humid air mass will remain over the areas during the day, with some relief expected late in the day. The agency says a cool and less humid air mass will arrive Monday evening.

Kitchener-Waterloo and Guelph are both expected to reach a high of 29 degrees on Monday with a chance of showers.