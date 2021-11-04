Police investigation into house fire prompts hold and secure at Barrie school
Warnica Public School in Barrie was placed in a hold and secure early Thursday afternoon as officers investigated a nearby fire at a house.
Barrie police had the school lock all exterior doors as officers did an extensive search in the city's southeast end along Yonge Street with help from the K9 unit.
Police say the fire appeared to be contained to the porch of the house on Yonge Street.
Officers conducted a search of the area for a possible suspect. At this time, there is no word on any arrests or charges.
Less than an hour after it was issued, police lifted the hold and secure at the elementary school.
A hold and secure is a response to a threat or incident in the general vicinity of a school, but not necessarily on school property.
All exterior doors are locked during a hold and secure, with no one permitted in or out of the building, but regular school routines continue indoors.
