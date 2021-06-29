WARNING: Heat and severe thunderstorm activity for Essex County

Environment Canada has issued a heart warning and severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Officials say conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h and torrential rain amounting to 50 mm

Thunderstorms over Michigan are moving east towards the area. Thunderstorm activity should move east of the area and weaken late this evening and overnight.

Fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away. Hail is also possible. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

A heat warning also remains in effect.

Afternoon temperatures near 31 degrees and humidex values near 40 are expected again today. An overnight low near 21 degrees is forecast tonight.

A reminder that extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.