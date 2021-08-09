WARNING: Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Leamington, Windsor, and Essex County.

Officials say conditions are set to be 31 degrees Celsius this afternoon with a humidex near 40. An overnight low at 22 degrees.

Extreme heat can affect everyone. Watch for signs on heat illness such as:

Swelling

rash

cramps

fainting,

heat exhaustion

Heat stroke

Worsening of some health conditions

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

There is a chance that heat warning criteria will continue into Tuesday, but it is uncertain at this time.