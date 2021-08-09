WARNING: Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex
CTVNewsLondon.ca News Acquisitions Editor
Brian Snider
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Leamington, Windsor, and Essex County.
Officials say conditions are set to be 31 degrees Celsius this afternoon with a humidex near 40. An overnight low at 22 degrees.
Extreme heat can affect everyone. Watch for signs on heat illness such as:
- Swelling
- rash
- cramps
- fainting,
- heat exhaustion
- Heat stroke
- Worsening of some health conditions
Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.
Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.
There is a chance that heat warning criteria will continue into Tuesday, but it is uncertain at this time.
