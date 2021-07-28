Warning issued over fourth COVID-19 wave, Windsor-Essex residents urged to get vaccinated

Daily COVID-19 vaccinations have plateaued in Windsor-Essex, prompting a group of local medical leaders urging everyone to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

The group penned an open letter to the community on Wednesday.

It is led by medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed and includes the region’s top doctors, who are pleading with community members ages 12 years of age or older to get vaccinated in order to avoid a fourth wave of the pandemic.

“This is a critical time in our fight against COVID-19, if we as a community grow complacent, the risk of further health, social well-being, and economic impacts could be grave,” the letter states, emphasizing the urgency for all residents over the age of 12 to get their vaccine as quickly as possible.

The letter references the experiences of other communities in the world and the spread of variants as warning signs of potential spread of infections and the potential corresponding restrictions that could occur in the fall and winter months.

“Currently, spread of COVID-19 variants is increasing rapidly in other countries, for example, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and the United States of America,” continued the letter. “Those who are not vaccinated contribute to the majority of the cases and they are at the greatest risk of contracting the virus, experiencing life-threatening complications, and spreading the virus to others.”

Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj said Windsor-Essex avoided wave three because the region was one of the first in Ontario to get vaccinations.

“I know the numbers are low now and you think everything fine, look what’s appending in the United States,” said Musyj. “They thought the same ting a month ago and they opened up the whole United States.”

Musyj says when the U.S. opened up, got rid of PPE, and are now concerned about the rising cases.

“We can’t follow that, our vaccination rates are better now but they just gotta get better,” said Musyj.

Dr. Adam Kassam, president of the Ontario Medical Association said one of the issues they are concerned about the fall.

“Over the course of the next coming months, especially the next 6 to 8 weeks we really need to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” said Kassam. “We’re seeing jurisdictions around the world, whether its the United States the United Kingdom other parts of Europe that are experiencing surges of the delta variant in their unvaccinated populations.”

Despite earlier struggles in securing vaccines for the community, medical leaders say COVID-19 vaccines have never been more available.

Residents can get vaccinated at local pharmacies, through their healthcare provider, at a pop-up clinic, or at a mass vaccination site. Residents can find more information to book online.

The leaders ask that residents act quickly by getting fully vaccinated and stress the importance of encouraging others to do the same.

“Act now and help avoid a devastating 4th wave of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex,” said the letter.

Physicians Co-Authoring the letter:

Dr. Wajid Ahmed - Medical Officer of Health at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

Dr. Jessica Summerfield - President of the Essex County Medical Society

Dr. Ross Moncur - Chief of Professional Staff at Erie Shores HealthCare

Dr. Wassim Saad - Chief of Staff at Windsor Regional Hospital

Dr. Andrea Steen - Vice President Medical Affairs, Quality & Chief of Staff at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare

With files from CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske.