Warnings expand as Hurricane Lee brings widespread impacts to the Maritimes this weekend

There has been a slight movement east of the forecast track, and a slight increase in speed towards the north, for Hurricane Lee on Friday.

Neither of those adjustments will significantly change the weather impacts the Maritimes is facing this weekend. The landfall of the centre of the storm looking likely to be in Yarmouth County, Nova Scotia, and between Saturday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is still possible the centre passes just offshore of the southwest of Nova Scotia, in which case it would make landfall on the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick near Saint John Saturday night.

Lee is a very large storm system in size. Impactful wind, rain, and winds well spread out from the centre. Much of the Maritimes will be into inclement weather well before the centre starts to near.

NEW BRUNSWICK

A hurricane watch cautioning of wind gusts that could reach 120 km/h for exposed areas on Saturday remains in effect for Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County. A tropical storm warning extends along the Bay of Fundy coastline and into Moncton and the southeast calling for a risk of winds reaching 70 km/h or more. A wind warning is in place for Coastal Charlotte County and Saint John and the Fundy coast that calls for northeast wind gusts of 80 to 100 km/h on Saturday. A rainfall warning for 50 to 100 mm of rain extends across the southern half of New Brunswick.

Areas outside of the tropical storm and wind warnings could also peak with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h on Saturday. While the risk of power outages is highest in the southwest and along the Bay of Fundy coastline, outages could happen outside those areas as well.

Some of the highest rain totals with Lee are expected in New Brunswick. By early Sunday morning a broad band of totals 60 to 120 mm is possible, running southwest to northeast across the province. Rain totals that high in 24 hours come with a risk of flooding and flash flooding.

The coastlines of New Brunswick, including the Bay of Fundy and east coast, will be at risk of elevated water levels and pounding waves. High tides should be watched in particular. The first high tide of concern will be early afternoon Saturday on the Bay of Fundy coastline. The first high tide of concern will be afternoon through early evening Saturday on the eastern coastline.

NOVA SCOTIA

A hurricane watch extends from the Tri-County region of the southwest up the South Shore and across Halifax County. The watch calling for a risk of wind gusts up to 120 km/h on Saturday for exposed areas, particularly along the coastline. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the western half of Nova Scotia as well as Guysborough County. The tropical storm warnings calls for a risk of winds that could approach 70 km/h with stronger gusts. A wind warning is also in effect for most of those areas but also includes Truro and northern Inverness County in Cape Breton. Easterly gusts through those areas could peak between 90 and 110 km/h on Saturday.

Areas outside the tropical storm and wind warnings could still peak with gusts 60 to 80 km/h on Saturday. While the risk of power outages is highest in western Nova Scotia, outages in other areas can’t be ruled out.

A rainfall warning is in effect for the Tri-County area, the Annapolis Valley, and the South Shore of Nova Scotia. The warning calls for rain totals that could reach 50 to 100 mm. There is a risk that heavy downpours could cause flash flooding.

A storm surge warning is now in place for the Atlantic coastline of mainland Nova Scotia. Waves breaking four to six metres upon approach to the coastlines exposed to the open ocean are expected. There is a risk of elevated water levels and coastal flooding during high tides. The first high tide will be from 6 to 10 a.m., with a second high tide 7 to 11 p.m.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

Prince Edward Island remains under the general Environment Canada statement for Lee. While the province is not under a weather warning at this time, strong wind gusts are still expected on Saturday.

The wind will initially be northeast and eventually turn southeast through the day. Intermittent gusts of 60 to 80 km/h are likely. While the risk of power outages is not as high as in western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick it is still there.

Periods of rain are expected to bring totals of 20 to 40 mm with a risk of downpours.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre is noting that wave conditions will become rough in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and the Northumberland Strait, but are expected to remain below warning criteria.

SUMMARY

As noted above, the size of the weather system will bring a widespread risk of power outages to the Maritimes. The risk of outages will be highest in western mainland Nova Scotia and along the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick. Heavy rain and downpours brings a risk of flash flooding into western Nova Scotia and across a large area of New Brunswick. Caution needs to be taken on parts of the coast as large and pounding waves are expected.

The worst of the weather will be on Saturday, with most of the Maritimes seeing conditions deteriorate morning through afternoon. Wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h linger into Sunday morning as wind changes direction to become west and southwest. Rain will have eased to showers. A further slow improvement of weather conditions is expected Sunday afternoon through evening.

Please take the time to check in on the details of any weather warnings that are in effect for your area.

CTVNewsAtlantic.ca will provide coverage and live updates on Hurricane Lee, every hour on the hour, beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.