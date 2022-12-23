Warnings grow for transit users as Metro Vancouver braces for freezing rain

With a winter storm warning in effect, those hoping to use Metro Vancouver transit services Friday morning are being warned to prepare for considerable delays for buses and the SkyTrain.

While TransLink says it's all hands on deck, it’s urging people to stay home, if possible, and avoid unnecessary travel.

“TransLink’s snow plan for severe weather is active. Extra staff have been working overnight and will work throughout the day today to keep transit moving for customers as best as we’re able,” the company wrote in an update Friday morning.

Still, Translink warns that getting around the region will take longer due worsening weather conditions, and customers should be prepared for reduced service.

"We're going to have crews working overnight and throughout the day tomorrow. Keep transit moving for our customers,” said TransLink spokesperson Dan Mountain.

“We know just how important it is for our customers to keep transit moving, especially when it's cold outside,” he continued, adding that passengers should check their routes before leaving home for updated information.

Earlier this week, there were massive delays and some bus services were suspended with pictures of built-up snow on train doors circulating online.

Mountain said TransLink is implementing a number of measures to mitigate the impacts of the extreme weather, including deploying de-icing fluid on tracks and SkyTrain doors.

He said there will also be staff communicating with municipalities about which roads need to be plowed and cleared.

For those taking a ferry, B.C. Ferries has already made some cancellations Friday morning and is advising travelers to check its website for sailing updates.

According to B.C. Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming, freezing rain could cover the province’s major highways in ice, which could make getting to the ferry terminals challenging.

“Of particular concern is the Malahat Highway on Highway 1and Highway 4 to Port Alberni,” Flemin said.

“This will affect roads in the interior as well, including the western portions of the Coquihalla, Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon, and Highway 3, the Hope/Princeton Highway,” he continued.