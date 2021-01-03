Charges have been laid in relation to the New Year's Day drive-by shooting on Millbank Drive.

On Sunday, a warrant was executed at a Southdale Road East home.

Two firearms and ammunition were seized.

Three men and a woman are being charged with firearms related offences in connection to the warrant.

One of the men is also being charged in relation to the New Year's Day shooting.

The shooting took place around 10 a.m. Friday at Millbank Drive and Bexhill Drive.

A silver Volkswagen was the target, luckily no one was hurt.

Witnesses are asked to contact police.