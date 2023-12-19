Warrant issued for alleged dine-and-dashers in Barrie who left ID behind

A man and woman from Barrie face charges after an alleged dine-and-dash incident on Monday.

Police say the couple, ages 41 and 42, ordered food and alcoholic drinks at a Fairview Road restaurant Monday night.

After several hours, police say the duo was told they were being cut off due to their level of intoxication.

"This enraged the patrons, and when their bill arrived, they scoffed at it and simply got up and walked out," Barrie police stated in a release.

While waiting for officers to arrive, the server discovered the couple had left some identification at the table.

Barrie police say they had charged the suspects in a separate incident earlier in the day, and their release documents identifying their names were left behind.

The couple, of no fixed address, now have warrants out for their arrest and are currently being sought by police for food and lodging fraud.