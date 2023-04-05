Warrant issued for arrest of alleged fraudsters

Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for two suspects who allegedly used fraudulent documents to withdraw $9,000 from a victim’s account.

The funds were taken from a bank in the 7400 block of Tecumseh Road East on Friday, Mar. 17.

Police say the pair then went to a second bank in the 5700 block of Wyandotte Street East and tried to take out another $6,000 from a second person’s account, but an employee became suspicious, and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects have since been identified as John Cribb, 47, and Tara Nicholls, 49. Police believe the alleged fraudsters may be in the Scarborough area.

Cribb is wanted on the following charges:

Fraud over $5,000 (x 2)

Fraud under $5,000

Personation with intent to gain advantage (x 2)

Possession of identity documents relating to another person (x 3)

Unlawful possession of a counterfeit mark (x 2)

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Nicholls is wanted on the following charges:

Fraud over $5,000 (x 2)

Personation with intent to gain advantage (x 2)

Possession of identity documents relating to another person

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts should contact the Windsor Police’s Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com