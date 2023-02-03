Warrant issued for attempted murder in Maskwacis; police say man may be in Edmonton
CTV News Edmonton
Sean Amato
Mounties south of Edmonton are looking for 29-year-old Jared Chad Roasting who is wanted for attempted murder after a man was seriously injured in Maskwacis on Jan. 8.
Police were called to the Louis Bull Tribe and the victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. RCMP did not say what caused the man's injuries but said he has since recovered.
Roasting is wanted on charges of:
- Attempted Murder
- Aggravated assault
- Pointing a firearm
- Weapons possession contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization
- Discharge air gun or air pistol with intent to endanger life
He is described as:
- Medium complexion
- 5’7” tall
- 125 pounds
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
Police said Roasting is known to frequent the Maskwacis area as well as Wetaskiwin and Edmonton.
The public should not approach Roasting, RCMP said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at (780) 585-4600, local police or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 (TIPS).
