Warrant issued for cyclist who allegedly groped women in downtown Calgary

The Calgary Police Service has identified a 31-year-old man as the suspect in a string of recent sexual assaults and investigators believe more victims have yet to come forward.

According to police, warrants have been issued for the arrest of Richard Catholique on two counts of sexual assault.

Catholique allegedly approached multiple women while he was on a bicycle and touched them sexually without consent. Two incidents took place near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Ninth Street S.W. on Monday but police suspect there were other assaults that were not reported.

Catholique is described as:

Approximately 185 centimetres (6'1") tall;

Weighing 60 kilograms (132 pounds);

Having a medium or slim build; and

Having brown hair and blue eyes.

Police have released two photos of the accused including an image of him riding a black and white CCM bicycle with blue brake cables.

Anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault is encouraged to report the incident to police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Catholique is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.