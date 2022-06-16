Warrant issued for man accused of trafficking, assaulting 12-year-old girl

A Canada-wide warrant was announced Thursday for a man facing 11 criminal charges, including sex trafficking a 12-year-old girl.

The child has been apprehended and returned to her mother, but Edmonton-based investigators are asking for the public's help to locate 28-year-old Kemron Alexander.

Alexander is known to travel between the Alberta capital, Calgary, Fort McMurray, Kelowna, and the Vancouver area. He also has connections to Ontario, according to a statement from Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).

“Our primary concern is supporting this child victim and exhausting every measure to ensure she is protected from her alleged perpetrator. We need to get him in custody and we need the public’s help in locating him,” said Staff Sgt. Frank Page with ALERT.

Charges against Alexander include:

Trafficking a person under the age of 18;

Procuring a person under the age of 18;

Sexual exploitation;

Arrangement for sexual offence against a child;

Obtaining sexual services for consideration;

Material benefit from sex trafficking;

Advertisement of sexual services;

Overcoming resistance to commission of offence;

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference; and

Invitation to sexual touching.

The investigation began in May and ALERT had help from Fort McMurray RCMP, Kelowna RCMP, and Vancouver police.

ALERT said Alexander is known to carry weapons and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers.

Survivors of sex trafficking can call 211 for help, the ALERT release said.