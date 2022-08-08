Warrant issued for man after break-in, sexual assault on Vancouver Island

RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a man after a break-in and sexual assault in Nanoose Bay, B.C.

Police say the assault occurred when a man broke into a home along Morello Road and sexually assaulted a resident on July 30.

A suspect was arrested later that same day, and was later released with a scheduled court date.

As the investigation continued, investigators found the suspect had given them a false name.

The suspect has since been identified as 27-year-old Quinten Anthony Meyer, and an arrest warrant has been issued by police.

Meyer faces four charges, including break and enter, sexual assault, assault with a weapon and obstructing a police officer.

Meyer is described as a white man who stands 5' 10" and weighs 160 pounds. He has blue eyes, blond hair that's shaved on both sides, and a skull tattoo on his left hand.

Oceanside RCMP say they do not know where Meyer currently is. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

Oceanside RCMP add that Meyer has family connections on Vancouver Island, the Okanagan, and in Calgary, Alta.