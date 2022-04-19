Warrant issued for Sask. man wanted on sexual assault charge: RCMP
Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges, including sexual assault and assault with a weapon.
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of 30-year-old Colten Obey of Pasqua First Nation, according to a release from RCMP.
Obey is charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of assault with a weapon, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, one count of failing to attend court and one count of failing to comply with a court order.
The charges stem from investigation into incidents between August and December 2021.
He is described as approximately six feet two inches tall, weighing 200 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police said he is known to frequent Pasqua First Nation and Regina.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police service or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestopers.com.
