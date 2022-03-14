Warrant issued for Saskatoon homicide suspect

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 26-year-old Lance Andrew Littlecrow.

He is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Danil Tsannie in the 100 block of avenue I north on April 1, 2015.

Two others, 27-year-old Keshia Kakakaway and 26-year-old Erik Henricks, have been charged with first degree murder in the case.

They are scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Littlegrow is described as being 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with the name Lance tattooed on the left side of his neck.

Anyone who knows where Littlecrow might be is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.